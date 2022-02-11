Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’ in Lafia

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user identified as Ajunwa has narrated his his experience after patronizing a breastfeeding Olosho in Lafia.

According to him, he didn’t know the lady was breastfeeding until they got home and started romancing.

He tried to s*ck breasts and found that she was breastfeeding after milk filled his mouth.

He stopped the romance immediately and had to pay their agreed money before asking her to leave.

“I’ll never forget wen konji made me to patronize Olosho that’s breastfeeding in Lafia.I never knew until we get home. I dey suck breast na milk just full my mouth, I told her ain’t doing anymore & she said i must pay for breast milk I drank,I had to pay 5K for milk wey no sweet😭”, he tweeted.

