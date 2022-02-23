Man sets to wed two women same day

A Nigerian man identified as Sunday Twer, is set to get married to two beautiful women the same day.

Mr. Twer, a native of Benue State, disclose that he would be marrying two women, Philomena Sunday and Jennifer Sunday on the 12th of March, 2022.

According to the wedding poster shared on social media, the marriage will hold at Iya Agula Hen Mbasombo, in Benue State.

The two women were adorned in Tiv traditional attires as they posed on the sides of the groom-to-be who was dressed in Tiv agbada.

However, the wedding poster sparked mixed reactions from social media users since it went viral online.

While some applauded the man for taking the decision, others expressed their anger towards the development.