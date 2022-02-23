TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

Man sets to wed two women same day

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Sunday Twer, is set to get married to two beautiful women the same day.

Mr. Twer, a native of Benue State, disclose that he would be marrying two women, Philomena Sunday and Jennifer Sunday on the 12th of March, 2022.

READ ALSO

“A man shouldn’t brag about sleeping with a…

“Most of the rich married/unmarried guys I know have…

According to the wedding poster shared on social media, the marriage will hold at Iya Agula Hen Mbasombo, in Benue State.

The two women were adorned in Tiv traditional attires as they posed on the sides of the groom-to-be who was dressed in Tiv agbada.

However, the wedding poster sparked mixed reactions from social media users since it went viral online.

While some applauded the man for taking the decision, others expressed their anger towards the development.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More