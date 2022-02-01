TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to share his experience with a teenage boy who offered to pay bills of everyone at a restaurant.

According to the man identified as Okoye Cardinal, he was sitting at a local restaurant having Ofe Akwu when a young teenage boy arrived in a clean red Benz.

Okoye narrated that upon arriving at the joint, the teenager announced that he would pay for the food of everyone present, but he (Okoye) declined the offer.

He said he declined the offer because he doesn’t know the source of the boy’s wealth and didn’t want to be a victim of money ritual, as it might be a new tactic.

Narrating the incident, he wrote,

“This morning I went to my favourite ofe akwu joint to buy food, this boy with clean red Benz that have not reached 19 years told the food seller to calculate everybody’s bill that he will pay. I told the woman not to add my bill in front of the boy. No be me una go use top money.”

See his post below,

