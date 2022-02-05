TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and…

Man vows to arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro; claims her advice made his girlfriend leave him (Video)

Social Media drama
By Peter

A Nigerian man in a video currently making the rounds on social media has called out popular relationship expert, Blessing Okoro for making his girlfriend leave him.

The young man in the video that found its way to the internet claimed that the popular relationship expert was the reason his relationship with his girlfriend failed.

Man calls out Blessing Okoro for making his girlfriend leave him

READ ALSO

Nigerian man expresses disappointment after using his…

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in…

According to him, his girlfriend broke up with him because of one of Blessing Okoro’s relationship advice on her Instagram page.

The aggrieved man vowed to get the ‘Break or Makeup’ founder arrested for causing the rift between him and his girlfriend.

In his words;

“This lady is the cause of my breakup, she’s the reason my girlfriend left me because of this nonsense quotes she dey always talk. Anywhere una see this lady call me, anywhere I see you we go enter trouble, na police go settle our matter.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she shares ‘before…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“My new album is 95% ready, probably my last album” –Rapper, Olamide reveals

“Health is wealth” – Davido says as he shows off new look after weeks of…

“God made men’s facial skin tougher so they can take a woman’s slap” – Reno…

Man vows to arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro; claims her advice made…

“Men are now looking for rich girls” — Twitter user advises ladies

“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” –…

“I’m glad I stayed and forgave my husband after he cheated” – Reality star,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More