Man vows to arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro; claims her advice made his girlfriend leave him (Video)

A Nigerian man in a video currently making the rounds on social media has called out popular relationship expert, Blessing Okoro for making his girlfriend leave him.

The young man in the video that found its way to the internet claimed that the popular relationship expert was the reason his relationship with his girlfriend failed.

According to him, his girlfriend broke up with him because of one of Blessing Okoro’s relationship advice on her Instagram page.

The aggrieved man vowed to get the ‘Break or Makeup’ founder arrested for causing the rift between him and his girlfriend.

In his words;

“This lady is the cause of my breakup, she’s the reason my girlfriend left me because of this nonsense quotes she dey always talk. Anywhere una see this lady call me, anywhere I see you we go enter trouble, na police go settle our matter.”

Watch the video below: