“Many cross dressers in Nigeria look like pig, I want to relocate” – Bobrisky laments

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, better known as Bobrisky, has taken a subtle shade at his fellow colleagues.

The popular Male Barbie, who took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 22, to lament how unkempt some of his colleagues look, stated that many of them actually look like pigs.

The experienced socialite advised upcoming crossdressers to eat well before ‘they start to wear wigs’.

Bobrisky also added that he wishes to relocate from the country as well.

In a now deleted post, on his Instagram page, he wrote;

“only in Nigeria many cross dressers look like pig, I want to relocate. I’m tired… You men should eat well first before you start wearing wig. If they open their mouth and talk you will faint.”

