“Marriage May Not Be For Me, I Might Be A Single Mother” – BB Naija’s Lucy

Big Brother Naija, ex-housemate Lucy Edet, has revealed that marriage may not be for her, as she might be a single mother.

Lucy during an interview with Saturday Beats, stated that she has been very stubborn about getting married. She stated that she may have a child and become a single mother because marriage pressure is not for her.

Her words,

“I am turning 32 in April. I have been very stubborn about it (marriage) and my mother has come to accept that marriage may not be for me. Perhaps, I will just have a child. She (mother) told me two days ago that I should just produce a child and I laughed”.

“Pressure for marriage isn’t for me because I am more concerned about connecting and living happily with the right person. Until I am able to build my life around that person, I don’t think I want to settle down”.

“If I feel pressured to get married, I could have done that since I used to be crazy about marriage; but not anymore”.

Lucy who have been criticized for allegedly reducing her age also stated that reducing her age doesn’t make sense to her.

Her words,

“People should leave me alone because it is my age and my choice. I feel it is society that has caused that because many people reduce their ages just to get jobs or to be accepted in the society. But, that has never made sense to me. I have always stuck with my real age”.

“I don’t see why someone’s thoughts about me should bother me. As long as you are speaking the truth, I won’t be angry about it. However, I have issues with people making up stories. I have heard so many things about me that shocked me.”