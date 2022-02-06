“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed man advises men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A newlywed Nigerian man, has taken to Twitter and advised men against lavish wedding.

The man identified as Nnamdi, took to the micro-blogging platform and revealed that he spent only N20,500 for his wedding in a registry in Portharcourt.

According to him, he paid a statutory fee of N15,500 and an additional fee of N5, 000 for “drink money”.

He thereby stated that marriage is not expensive, but some people have interest in doing ritualist wedding.

His words,

“I got married yesterday at the Portharcourt Marriage Registry. I paid a statutory fee of N15,500 and additional N5, 000 for what the Registral called “drink money”. Thereafter, I hosted 10 guests (including my wife and I) to a beautiful reception at Farah Coffee Lounge, PH”.

In another tweet he wrote,

“Marriage no cost na u wan wed like ritualist”.

 

See below,

 

