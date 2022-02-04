Married woman cries out over husband’s caring attitude, says she wants drama in her family

Twitter user, tweet Oracle has narrated how a married woman contacted him and complained to him about her marriage.

Sharing their conversation via Twitter, Oracle said the mother of four said she isn’t happy with the fact that her home is peaceful without any drama.

She said her husband treats her so well since they got married 10 years ago but she isn’t happy with the fact that there’s no problem in her marriage.

Oracle wrote:

“A lady once contacted me asking me what to do. She’s been married for 10yrs with 4 lovely kids,hubby treats her so well and loves her so much.

Her problem is that they don’t fight at all,the hubby often apologizes for what he didn’t even do for the sake of peace.

She wants drama”.