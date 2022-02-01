TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Mason Greenwood’s career under threat as EA Sports removes him from FIFA 22

Sport
By Peter

EA Sports have removed Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood from its video game console, FIFA 22: an action that poses a threat to the striker’s football career.

Mason Greenwood removed from FIFA 22 by EA Sports after alleged assault

The decision by video game-maker Electronic Arts (EA), follows the arrest of the striker on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after his girlfriend, Harriet Robson published a graphic video, photos and an audio recording in a bid to prove her allegations against him.

READ ALSO

Alleged assault: Ronaldo, Pogba, Rashford unfollow Mason…

Per reports, EA Sports on Tuesday during its database release update for FIFA 22 on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, excluded the 20-year-old striker from all offline modes in the game with immediate effect.

Prior to now, Manchester United in an initial statement had said: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham under fire over “Revolution…

Mason Greenwood’s career under threat as EA Sports removes him from FIFA 22

“She’s going to be a good mom” – Rihanna’s dad reacts to her pregnancy news

“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? The curses won’t work” – Apostle…

“My focus is on building real products in the real world” — Kanye West replies…

“I really want to experience pregnancy” – BBNaija’s…

“I really want to experience this” — Mercy Eke cries out, following news…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More