“Men don’t love themselves” – Lady says after her ex-sugar daddy wants her back

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A lady has opined that men do not love themselves. This she said after her ex-sugar daddy, who she cut off when he got broke, wants her back.

The lady identified as Khombi Ndlea on Twitter, narrated how she cut off her ex-sugar daddy after he got  during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to her, even though she cut him off when he was broke, the man who is now financially stable wants her back.

Reacting to this she stated that men do not love themselves.

This generated mixed reactions on the micro-blogging platform. See some comments below,

@Maurie wrote:

“Sex for monetary gain and somehow you think the problem here is him, not you”.

@Bseshen wrote:

“Please don’t include the rest of us in your mess, most of us love ourselves”.

See below,

