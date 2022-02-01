Mercy Aigbe reacts as colleague, Nkechi Blessing recreates her Muslim outfit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress and film producer, Mercy Aigbe , has reacted to a lovely recreation of her Muslim outfit by her colleague, Nkechi Blessing.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Mercy recently stunned in a white and gold color hajia gown. Her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, recreated the outfit, shared the photo on Instagram and tagged her to it.

In reaction to this, the newly married actress declared her love for Nkechi Blessing.

She also asked her fans to name who rocked the Muslim outfit better between her and Nkechi Blessing.

This comes amidst the backlash she has been receiving following her marriage to her new husband Kazim Adeoti.

Mercy recently got married to Kazim who already has a wife and they have four children together.

This sparked reactions online and made many social media users to troll her.

Mercy Aigbe however seems unbothered by the criticism as she keeps sharing pictures of herself adorned in stunning outfits everyday.

This time she donned a Muslim outfit and her colleague, Nkechi Blessing recreated her outfit.

