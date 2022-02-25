TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared an adorable video of herself rocking her wedding gown in the presence of her kids.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Mercy Johnson stated that her daughter, Purity has always asked to see her rocking her wedding gown.

Mercy noted that she decided to fulfill her request as she shared a video of herself rocking her wedding gown after ten years of marriage.

In her words:

“My kids have always wanted to see what I look like when I got married 10 years ago.

Purity has asked me like twice. She wants to see what mummy looks like in a wedding gown. And I smiled because so much has gone down. So many memories.”

Watch video below:

