Entertainment
By Shalom

Armed robbers recently attacked multiple banks in Uromi area of Edo state which included all 6 banks in that area.

Reports gathered during the cause of that incident, not less than five persons died.

From the video, it can be seen that the robbers were heavily armed with explosives and they used that to make their way into the bank’s safe and also didn’t fail to take out the security operatives that came their way.

The video also shows the sad fact that during the armed robbery operations, military men who were around that area were spotted hiding in a bid to save their own lives while civilians watched the operation from a distance.

Onlookers who were able to witness such event exclaimed things like:

“Oh God! Dem don dey carry the money commot oh! Na the red Corolla na en money dey oh!”, e.t.c.

This event caused a serious uproar for the citizens in that area.

