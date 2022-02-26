TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that two young ladies ran mad after alighting from a black SUV along New Haven Junction, in Enugu State.

Reports claimed that this tragic event happened on Friday afternoon and this video has gone viral on Instagram.

The video confirmed that the black SUV was occupied by two young men, suspected to be ritualists.

Eye witnesses were heard exclaiming:

“This is real life mehn” and “Ewooo!” as the crowd around that area watched baffled as to how one of the young ladies danced and ran around the highway, while the other one just sat on the bare floor having taken off her wig and footwear, as evidenced by the video footage.

Watch the video below,

