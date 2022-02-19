“Money makes relationships stronger but love takes all the credit” — Singer Skiibii

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii, has reiterated that money makes relationships stronger. He stated that love takes the credit.

Skiibii
Skiibii

The award winning singer, took to his Twitter page and stated that money makes relationships between lovers stronger.

He noted that a strong relationship is however credited to love between the two persons involved.

This he described as funny, because money makes relationships work than love.

Skiibii’s opinion is however different from the usual narrative of l of love making relationship work.

However experience has shown that both money and love make marriage work. This is because one can’t make relationship work without the other.

In his words,

“Funny how money make relationships stronger and love takes all credit”.

See below,

