“Most ladies don’t like money and gifts, they just want honesty and attention” – BBNaija Tochi

Big Brother Naija star, Tochi, believes that most ladies don’t like gifts or money. Instead they want honesty and attention.

The reality tv star made his opinion known in a tweet on the micro-blogging platform, where he revealed that most ladies only want honesty and attention of their lover as opposed to gift or money.

His words,

“Truthfully most ladies don’t like gifts or money they just want honesty and attention”.

His tweet generated mixed reactions as his followers took the comments to express their views. See some comments below,

@Laurie wrote:

“Na the money be the attention nah! Honesty means u will tell them how u make ur money and how u ain’t cheating on them abi? Just give her more and more money anytime she’s complaining and see her reaction fes. Unless u meant sugar mamas”.

@Tochukwu wrote:

“What is honesty and attention without a touch of money, no matter how we paint it the truth is everybody needs money in life to keep going be it a relationship/marriage”.

See below,