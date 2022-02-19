“Most of the rich married/unmarried guys I know have side chicks” – Man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A man has revealed that most rich guys have side chicks. He stated that most of the rich married or unmarried guys he know personally, have side chicks.

According to him some women are not bothered if their rich boyfriend or husband has side chick, inasmuch they are still loved.

He stated that women accept this because of the wealth of their lover. He added that it is better to cry inside a Benz than cry inside a tricycle.

His words,

“Most of the rich married/unmarried guys I know personally, have side chicks. And most are not even discreet about it.

Also, I’m pretty sure majority of those seeing this, can relate. I also cannot count the number of times I’ve heard the line “I won’t feel too bad if you…”…sleep with other girls. As long as you still love me”.

This is because, everyone knows hypergamy and monogamy are incongruent. And on a certain level of consciousness, women accept this. This is primarily why the saying “It is better to cry in a Benz than to cry in a keke” exists.

They will not admit it but women who have nothing but a vagina to give, which btw, constitutes the majority, have no problem sharing a rich boyfriend or husband”.

See below,

