“Motherhood is more important than marriage, marriage is overrated” – Uche Maduagwu advises women

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagw, has opined that motherhood is more important than marriage. He advised women to get pregnant if their lover doesn’t show up.

Uche while reacting to US rapper, Rihanna’s pregnancy with her lover ASAP Rocky, stated that getting pregnant is more important than marriage.

According to him marriage is overrated because times have changed and realities are becoming clearer.

His words,

“Rihanna is happily pregnant and enjoying her life with her boyfriend.

You are here waiting Endlessly for a man to propose Marriage before getting belle.

My dear, Motherhood is more important than marriage. Dear ladies, being a MOTHER is more important than MARRIAGE, ask yourself did Adam marry Eve before she get belle? #Marriage is over rated, we need to change the ancient narrative that women should #marry before getting belle, times have changed and realities are becoming more clearer, there would be less #DIVORCE if so many women choose belle with someone dem #LOVE before wedding, the true responsibility in a man comes out when he becomes a FATHER, if he stays, his a DAD, but if he runs like bathroom Slippers, Na wayo”.

See below,