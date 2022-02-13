“Motherhood is undoubtedly amazing and life changing” – BBNaija’s Ka3na says as she celebrates daughter’s birthday

Big Brother Naija star and enterpreneur, Ka3na Jones, has described motherhood as amazing and life changing. This she said as she celebrates her daughter on her birthday.

Ka3na’s daughter, Lila, clocked 3 years old on Sunday, 13th February 2022, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter.

She also prayed for Lila, that she will continue to grow beautiful and uncontrollable.

Her words,

“Happy Birthday To Mine @lila_bossbaby Big 3!. Motherhood is undoubtedly amazing. Life changing, hard, incredible and everything in between. So as you continue to change my life while you grow more beautiful and uncontrollable. I will hold onto the good, breathe through the bad, and welcome the widest and most wonderful ride our lives together. HBD my crown”.

