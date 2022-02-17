Mr Ibu’s daughter set to marry man she met on tiktok, two months ago

Actor and comedian John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine is set to marry her boyfriend who she met on Tiktok two months ago.

The beautiful lady shared stunning pictures and videos of themselves together on several occasions.

According to her, he flew down to Nigeria from the United States of America to propose to her and she said ” Yes.”

She said “… A real man won’t waste your time…”

In the video she shared, she flaunted an an engagement ring. She captioned the video “he engaged me.”

Reacting to the video are fans congratulating her on her engagement.

Reacting, beabii_becky wrote “Ahhn God when”

Also reacting to her write up on the video she shared, 16celyn noted “a real man won’t waste your time, e be like say I no de serious with my own life.”