TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Mr Ibu’s daughter set to marry man she met on tiktok, two months ago

Entertainment
By Shalom

Actor and comedian John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine is set to marry her boyfriend who she met on Tiktok two months ago.

The beautiful lady shared stunning pictures and videos of themselves together on several occasions.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky’s rival, Jasmine ‘Baby Girl For…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me”…

According to her, he flew down to Nigeria from the United States of America to propose to her and she said ” Yes.”

She said “… A real man won’t waste your time…”

In the video she shared, she flaunted an an engagement ring. She captioned the video “he engaged me.”

Reacting to the video are fans congratulating her on her engagement.

Reacting, beabii_becky wrote “Ahhn God when”

Also reacting to her write up on the video she shared, 16celyn noted “a real man won’t waste your time, e be like say I no de serious with my own life.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“When you grow up, you will realise I lived for you” – Actress…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

“I’m not used to it” – Rihanna reveals pregnancy symptom that…

Apostle Suleman slams men who go to the altar to pray to God after jilting…

Student loses his life, barely two months to his graduation in Nassarawa state…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Mr Ibu’s daughter set to marry man she met on tiktok, two months ago

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More