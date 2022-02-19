“My darling future in-laws must be pretty, handsome and troublesome” – Actress Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has a message for her future in-laws. She stated that her future in-laws must be pretty, handsome and troublesome.

The talented actress and content creator, took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo of her two children, Festus and Priscilla.

In the caption she described her children as gentle, respectful and well mannered grown babies.

She therefore stated that she wants her in-laws on both sides to be pretty handsome and a little bit troublesome, because she wants some future troublesome cute grand kids to slay with her.

Her words,

” MY gentle, respectful, well mannered grown babies. I will see you both soon. We are painting Turkey red. Important Info…. please my darling future in-laws from both sides must be pretty, handsome& have small ijogbon bcos because I want some future ijogbon cute grand kids to slay with me”.

See below,