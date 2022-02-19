TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

“My darling future in-laws must be pretty, handsome and troublesome” – Actress Iyabo Ojo

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has a message for her future in-laws. She stated that her future in-laws must be pretty, handsome and troublesome.

Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo

The talented actress and content creator, took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo of her two children, Festus and Priscilla.

READ ALSO

“Parents are responsible for the high rate of…

Actress Iyabo Ojo flies 44 ballons as she stuns in red on…

In the caption she described her children as gentle, respectful and well mannered grown babies.

She therefore stated that she wants her in-laws on both sides to be pretty handsome and a little bit troublesome, because she wants some future troublesome cute grand kids to slay with her.

Her words,

” MY gentle, respectful, well mannered grown babies. I will see you both soon. We are painting Turkey red. Important Info…. please my darling future in-laws from both sides must be pretty, handsome& have small ijogbon bcos because I want some future ijogbon cute grand kids to slay with me”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“My darling future in-laws must be pretty, handsome and troublesome”…

“She thought I wanted to use her for money ritual” – Laura…

“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one…

Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and…

Olakunle Churchill defends wife, Rosy after being dragged for celebrating step…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More