“My daughter can never marry or date a married man” – Iyabo Ojo (Video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, can not marry or date a married man.

Iyabo Ojo made this known at a Karaoke event, where popular comedian, Akpororo was entertaining guests who were present at the event.

Comedian Akpororo jokingly expressed his interest to date Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla.

The actress said that her daughter can not date or marry Akpororo who is a married man with kids.

According to her Priscilla who is her only daughter, can not date or marry a married man.

She said;

“You are a married man, a born again married man that has the fear of God. My daughter cannot marry a married manor date a married man”.

Watch video below,