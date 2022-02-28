My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares heartbreaking story

A woman identified as Lucy Wanjiru has narrated how her father forcefully raped her while her mother supported him.

Sharing her story, she revealed how her parents separated and she was forced to move out with their mom who met another man and got married.

From her claims, her step father mistreated her and her siblings and they had no other choice but to tolerate.

She said that this was the beginning of her life being destroyed.

Lucy said one day, her father sneaked into her room where he forcefully slept with her and he threatened to kill her if she dared to share it with anyone.

According to her, she did not disclose this to anyone as she was frightened of the repercussions and her step father continuously raped her.

Lucy narrated further that she finally opened up to her mom but her mom accused her of lying and added that: “She wanted to destroy her marriage”.

In her claims, her mom supported her dad and despite her mom trying to protect her family, they separated with their dad and were chased away.

Lucy’s sad experiences didn’t stop there as she revealed further that she was again raped by an unknown man where she got pregnant.

She added that she needs deliverance because, in her words:

“All the men she gets married to run away whenever she shares her story”.