“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in fraud” – Man

A Nigerian man, has narrated how his girlfriend left him because he refused to engage in internet fraud, otherwise known as fraud.

According to him, his girlfriend bought a laptop and modem for him to do Internet fraud because she was not happy with his salary.

He rejected the offer to become a fraudster, and his girlfriend broke up with him.

His words,

“I remembered when I was dating this girl she bought me a gift on my birthday, when I opened it I saw a laptop and a modem. I was surprised when I saw them I had to ask her who are they for? She told me then reasons she bought them for me is cus she’s not happy with my salary andalso I should start doing yahoo(scam) I told her I can’t do it she said if I didn’t do it she will end the relationship. To my surprise,she packed all her things out of my house including the birthday present she bought for me.

Kings no matter the condition,never you indulge yourself in yahoo cus that ain’t hustle but manipulating others to make illicit money. No matter how you sugarcoat it, you a thief!!!”.

