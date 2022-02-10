TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go…

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild…

“I’m nobody’s ex, I drip glory, I’m a…

“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in fraud” – Man

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man, has narrated how his girlfriend left him because he refused to engage in internet fraud, otherwise known as fraud.

According to him, his girlfriend bought a laptop and modem for him to do Internet fraud because she was not happy with his salary.

He rejected the offer to become a fraudster, and his girlfriend broke up with him.

READ ALSO

Man recounts how his girlfriend whose school fees he paid…

Man narrates how he allowed his girlfriend to pursue her…

His words,

“I remembered when I was dating this girl she bought me a gift on my birthday, when I opened it I saw a laptop and a modem. I was surprised when I saw them I had to ask her who are they for? She told me then reasons she bought them for me is cus she’s not happy with my salary andalso I should start doing yahoo(scam) I told her I can’t do it she said if I didn’t do it she will end the relationship. To my surprise,she packed all her things out of my house including the birthday present she bought for me.

Kings no matter the condition,never you indulge yourself in yahoo cus that ain’t hustle but manipulating others to make illicit money. No matter how you sugarcoat it, you a thief!!!”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Oxlade trends online after leaked sxxtape and nud€s go viral (Video)

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild jubilation after it…

“I’m nobody’s ex, I drip glory, I’m a spec”…

Man recounts how his girlfriend whose school fees he paid broke up with him and…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

“My ex-husband is a good father, he is still a friend of mine”…

“Men don’t love themselves” – Lady says after her…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in fraud” –…

“You teach men how to treat you by the way you treat yourself”…

“Love alone can’t make marriage work, you need money, maturity and wisdom”…

“Take your own towel and bedspread to the hotel” – Lady reveals tactics used by…

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi and wife welcome a baby boy (Video)

Netizens exposes identity of Bobrisky’s boyfriend, few minutes after he shared a…

Angel JB Smith becomes first Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate to be…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More