My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder of gay man in Lagos

Entertainment
By Shalom

Jide Macaulay, a Nigerian pastor who declared openly to be gay, has reacted to the death of another gay young man, Dave, who was allegedly stabbed to death by a homophobic killer he met online.

According to the Pastor, he has been left in a state of mourning following the alleged murder of the gay young man in Lagos.

It has been alleged by Bisi Alimi, a gay rights activist that Dave was murdered on the 21st day of February 2022.

On the 23rd of February, the gay pastor, Pastor Macaulay, wrote on his social media pages on the danger LGBTQ members are, in Nigeria

“Dave was an openly gay man in Nigeria. Who was killed in his own home by a homophobic killer. From what I understand they met online which is not unusual with many app. His killer is at large, a serial killer, targeting the gay community”, he wrote.

He didn’t stop there but went further to add:

“It is sad that the lives of LGBTIQ people in Nigeria seems worthless and my heart is broken. Let’s get one thing right being gay is not a sin, but to murder someone on the grounds of their sexual orientation and gender identity is a terrible abomination”.

Conclusively, he ended his post with:

“LGBTQ people are not legally protected in over 70 countries, criminalization of our existence will only validate and increase the violence. Rest In Peace Dave “.

