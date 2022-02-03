“My life has completely changed since my first kid” – Actor, Samuel Ajibola ‘Spiff’ shares his experience as a new dad

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, popularly known as Spiff, has taken to social media to share his experience becoming a new dad.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of one noted that his life has completely changed since he and his wife welcomed their first child.

Sharing a video of himself in bed with his baby on his chest, he recounted the struggle to put him to sleep.

He then stated that the experience has taught him to value all parents more.

In his words;

“My Life has completely changed since i had my first kid. I mean , is this what parents go through? I now partake in daily night vigils and sleep with him during the day so i can run my shift with him at night.

Before you get him to sleep nko? You go carry to your arms weak, you go sing, you go stand, dance and even pray for his eyes to close but the moment you are convinced that he has started sleeping and you try to lay him down so you can rest, BOOM! HIS EYES ARE WIDE OPEN AND HE IS CRYING ALL OVER AGAIN!! i have now come to appreciate all parents more and give special kudos to those who have twins. #diaryofanewdad”

Refer to his post below: