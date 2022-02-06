“My married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with me instead of his wife” – Bobrisky

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunleye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has revealed that his married boyfriend plan to spend Valentine’s day with him.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Bobrisky in a post on his social media page, expressed his love for his married boyfriend after he chose him over his wife.

He stated that his married boyfriend intend to spend Valentine’s day with him instead of his wife.

His words,

“I love my boyfriend so much. I can’t live without him. Itold my boyfriend to spend VAL with his wife he said no !!!!! That we are traveling to spend Val together outside Lagos. He said he love me so much. I feel pity for his wife thou I won’t lie.

“He said he has spent over 20yrs with his wife already that I need the attention more…. baby I love you.”

Bobrisky
Bobrisky
