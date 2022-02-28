“My mum told me never to have free sex” – Nutritionist

A Nutritionist has recounted how her mum told her never to have free sex. She stated that her mum believes in not having sex for free.

Taking to Twitter she stated that her mum always tell her that a woman must never be broke and having sex.

Her words,

“My mom is a big believer in never having sex for free. i asked her for $20 one time (years ago) and she asked me if i was having sex and if i was to ask them, i said omg 😭



she always talking about women should never be broke and fucking, when i say what about love and she gets so upset 🤦🏾‍♀️



for a while i was like damn, this is type aggressive. the point is if i’m having sexual arrangements, i shouldn’t be without. if i’m without i also shouldn’t be having sex. it makes all the sense”.