My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me – Toke Makinwa

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to Instagram to share a little detail about her personal life.

Speaking about her private life via her Instagram story, she wrote a prayer of thanks to God over the fact that he did not give up on her.

Toke didn’t fail to make mention of her past trauma which made it difficult for her to be loved.

However, she expressed her excitement over the fact that God never gave up on her despite everything she went through.

In her words:

“I’m just thankful that God did not give up on me even when my past trauma made me difficult to love, he saw through my broken still. I shudder to think where I’ll be if God left me”.

