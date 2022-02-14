TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian with the Twitter user name, Salim has stressed the need for one to marry a kind person asides marrying someone you love.

According to him, his sister’s ex husband used to search the dustbin to count how many sachets of pure water used daily.

“In this life ba, don’t just marry someone who you love; marry someone who is kind. My sister’s ex husband used to go through the trash can to count how many sachet of pure water was used daily”, he wrote.

He also stated how his sister was maltreated by her ex husband who was insecure.

“I’m about to mute this tweet now… But for those asking why, he hated our side of the family. He used to lock her inside the house whenever he’s going out and forced her to put all her calls on speaker. Stopped her from going to school. He was a controlling, insecure human being.”

Thankfully, he noted that his sister is now a graduate, through with her NYSC and currently looking for a job. He also made it known that she has a daughter incase if someone is interested in her.

“For those asking, my sister is fine now. Alhamdulillah, thank you for asking. She has graduated as an English major from ABU, did her NYSC & is looking for a job. Location is Kaduna State, just in case.”

