“My son gonna grow up to watch these videos” – Tonto Dikeh writes as she sprints at son’s school (Video)

Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a video of herself actively participating in son, King Andre’s inter-house sports at his school.

The Nollywood actress took to Instagram to share a video where she sprinted energetically while representing her son’s house.

Tonto Dikeh who came second in the competition, affirmed that her son will definitely grow to watch videos like such and appreciate all she has done for him for the sake of love.

While captioning the video, she wrote:

“My son gonna grow up to watch all these videos and say to him, This woman knows how to love sha..

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Represented my sons House and disappointingly came 2nd…

The mommy who came first e be like say she don carry me for mind before, she was a beast on that track..

Congratulations to all the winners

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

#KINGTONTO

#MAMADE’PAPA”

Watch video below: