“My wedding is valid” – Actress, Oma Nnadi says as she and her husband celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Oma Nnadi, has declared that her wedding is valid, as she and her husband, Noni, celebrate their four years wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page she reintroduced herself, stating that she is married with two kids, a boy and a girl.

She added that Tuesday, February 15th 2022 makes four years she and her husband has been married.

Her words,

“My name is Oma Nnadi.

I am married with 2 lovely kids. My daughter is 3 years and 7 months old and my son is 2 years and 3 months old. I am a movie actor, movie producer, hair entrepreneur and an internet wizard. Today is 4 years my hubby wedded me in court. Happy anniversary to use my heart, Noni Enem.”

“Happy 4years court marriage anniversary to us baby @noni_enem . Slide to see throwback pics and videos . My wedding is valid . 🙏🏽🙏🏽💯” she captioned it”.

See her post below,

1 of 7

