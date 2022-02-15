“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested with human parts in Ogun confess

A man of about 41 years of age, Kevin Kehinde Oladimeji and his wife, Adejumoke Raji, 35 have been apprehended by the police in Ogun State for being in possession of human head. They confessed to have killed the victim, who was the wife’s friend.

The couple were paraded before newsmen by the police in Ogun State Police Headquarters.

According to the husband, Oladimeji he noted that his wife singlehandedly killed her friend who paid them a visit.

He also noted that his wife butchered her friend and sold the deceased head to someone for N70,000

Oladimeji narrated that the victim came to their house to see them before his wife killed her and sold her head.

“There was a day my wife invited her friend, a lady, to our house for a visit. The first time she came was on a Tuesday, she came that particular day and went back home.

But the second day she came, it was a Thursday. That day, my wife cooked noodles and eggs for the lady, which she ate. Later, the lady went into the bathroom to shower.

But when it was getting dark that day, I inquired from my wife when her friend would go home, but my wife said she was weak and would need to lie down to regain her strength. I sat in the backyard, but when I returned to the room, I realized my wife had killed her friend and dismembered her body.

When I asked her why she did it, she told me that the lady had offended her a long time ago. The person who bought the head came from Ibadan. His name is Oluomo,” the husband revealed

He went on the explain that his wife had overheard him on the phone when a friend from Ibadan called him to request a human head.

“I have a friend in Ibadan, who is popularly known as Omo Baale. He told me he needed a human head, but I told him I didn’t have such a connection or anybody who can help facilitate it.

My wife heard the discussion and asked me how much the man would pay for the human head. I told him he was ready to pay N70,000. I never knew my wife had made up her mind.”