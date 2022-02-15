TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested with human parts in Ogun confess

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man of about 41 years of age, Kevin Kehinde Oladimeji and his wife, Adejumoke Raji, 35 have been apprehended by the police in Ogun State for being in possession of human head. They confessed to have killed the victim, who was the wife’s friend.

The couple were paraded before newsmen by the police in Ogun State Police Headquarters.
According to the husband, Oladimeji he noted that his wife singlehandedly killed her friend who paid them a visit.

He also noted that his wife butchered her friend and sold the deceased head to someone for N70,000

READ ALSO

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female…

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two…

Oladimeji narrated that the victim came to their house to see them before his wife killed her and sold her head.
“There was a day my wife invited her friend, a lady, to our house for a visit. The first time she came was on a Tuesday, she came that particular day and went back home.

But the second day she came, it was a Thursday. That day, my wife cooked noodles and eggs for the lady, which she ate. Later, the lady went into the bathroom to shower.

But when it was getting dark that day, I inquired from my wife when her friend would go home, but my wife said she was weak and would need to lie down to regain her strength. I sat in the backyard, but when I returned to the room, I realized my wife had killed her friend and dismembered her body.

When I asked her why she did it, she told me that the lady had offended her a long time ago. The person who bought the head came from Ibadan. His name is Oluomo,” the husband revealed

He went on the explain that his wife had overheard him on the phone when a friend from Ibadan called him to request a human head.

“I have a friend in Ibadan, who is popularly known as Omo Baale. He told me he needed a human head, but I told him I didn’t have such a connection or anybody who can help facilitate it.

My wife heard the discussion and asked me how much the man would pay for the human head. I told him he was ready to pay N70,000. I never knew my wife had made up her mind.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Blessing Okoro flaunts growing baby bump in new video

Actress Sharon Oja gives reasons she won’t flaunt her relationship on social…

Actor, Williams Uchemba gifts his wife brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth…

Femi Kayode’s ex wife, Precious Chikwendu arraigned for attempted murder…

Emotional moment Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz, surprised her sister…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nancy Isime decorates her nails with dollar bills (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More