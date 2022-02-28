TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of…

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Beautiful and famous Nollywood actress, Nadia Buari has finally revealed the identity of her baby daddy on her media page.

In the video, the actress claimed that her colleague, Van Vicker is the father of her daughters.

READ ALSO

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s…

“May Old Age Be Our Portion” – Actress…

She said,

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,butter cakes,family. So a lot of you have been asking me to reveal the identity of the father of my kids.

Today I have a surprise for you.
Yes! You guessed right. I’m about to reveal the identity of the man who gave me four adorable queens.
Yes!”.

Surprisingly, the video showed the face of another famous Nollywood actor known as Van Vicker. One revelation that seemed unsuspected.

The duo seemed to be happy as they enjoyed the making of this surprise revelation video together.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

Lady in tears after finding out that her mother and husband have been in a…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

“This may be the last time he hears from me” – Man makes scary comment…

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More