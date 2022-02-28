Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

Beautiful and famous Nollywood actress, Nadia Buari has finally revealed the identity of her baby daddy on her media page.

In the video, the actress claimed that her colleague, Van Vicker is the father of her daughters.

She said,

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,butter cakes,family. So a lot of you have been asking me to reveal the identity of the father of my kids.

Today I have a surprise for you.

Yes! You guessed right. I’m about to reveal the identity of the man who gave me four adorable queens.

Yes!”.

Surprisingly, the video showed the face of another famous Nollywood actor known as Van Vicker. One revelation that seemed unsuspected.

The duo seemed to be happy as they enjoyed the making of this surprise revelation video together.