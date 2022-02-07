TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man cries uncontrollably after receiving ‘breakfast’…

“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money”…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their breakup [Details]

Entertainment
By Peter

Chinedu Petit, the lover of Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has collected the car he gave to her following their breakup, according to a report.

Nancy Isime's ex boyfriend reportedly takes back car from actress following breakup

Popular gossip blogger, Cutie__Juls revealed this via a post where she affirmed that Nancy Isime’s boyfriend, the owner of Circa Lounge in Lagos took back the car he gifted the actress when they were still a couple.

READ ALSO

“Gossip is really paying my bills” –…

Comedian Josh2funny gifts his crew member a car (Video)

The report reads:

“Shey most of you read on cutie juls sometime ago that our beautiful Nancy was dating Chinedu Petit, the owner of Circa lounge in Lagos?

Hmm Omo, that smallie man na anyhow person.

Do you know he haff collected the car he gave out as present to Nancy while they were dating?

Yes o he has.

The thing sef dey tire me then vex me join. Normally Chinedu na anyhow person.
From abuuusing his staff to being extremely roode to his friends etc but I never thought he could do this kian thing.

How can you be dating babe for years and still collect a car you claim at the time that you bought for her when relationship Don end.

Abeg. Ladies, for this Nigeria, Lagos especially shine your eyes o.

The men haff format. Shey most of them are yahoo boys codedly na so you have to be sharp girl to survive their 419

Chinedu na the one wey dey middle for 2nd slide”

Refer to the post below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man cries uncontrollably after receiving ‘breakfast’ from lady he…

“I get baby face, I come sexy, I come get money” – Tiwa…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Frank Edoho returns as host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” tv…

“Music is not enough to sustain the luxury lifestyle that Nigerian musicians…

“I’m coming for you evil devil” – Actress Destiny Etiko…

“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife”…

Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their…

“This one I’m seeing DJ Cuppy in my dreams, is this a sign?” – Lord Lamba asks

Singer, Portable hypes himself as he steps out in suit for the first time…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More