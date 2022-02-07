Nancy Isime’s lover reportedly takes back car from actress following their breakup [Details]

Chinedu Petit, the lover of Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has collected the car he gave to her following their breakup, according to a report.

Popular gossip blogger, Cutie__Juls revealed this via a post where she affirmed that Nancy Isime’s boyfriend, the owner of Circa Lounge in Lagos took back the car he gifted the actress when they were still a couple.

The report reads:

“Shey most of you read on cutie juls sometime ago that our beautiful Nancy was dating Chinedu Petit, the owner of Circa lounge in Lagos?

Hmm Omo, that smallie man na anyhow person.

Do you know he haff collected the car he gave out as present to Nancy while they were dating?

Yes o he has.

The thing sef dey tire me then vex me join. Normally Chinedu na anyhow person.

From abuuusing his staff to being extremely roode to his friends etc but I never thought he could do this kian thing.

How can you be dating babe for years and still collect a car you claim at the time that you bought for her when relationship Don end.

Abeg. Ladies, for this Nigeria, Lagos especially shine your eyes o.

The men haff format. Shey most of them are yahoo boys codedly na so you have to be sharp girl to survive their 419

Chinedu na the one wey dey middle for 2nd slide”

Refer to the post below: