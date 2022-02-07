“Nigerian artistes should host free shows all over the country and demand PVC as ticket” – BBNaija’s Prince

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Prince, has given a condition for which people would want to register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Prince-BBNaija

In a tweet on the micro-blogging platform, the Big Brother Naija star advised that, Nigerian artistes should host a free show all over the country and demand PVC as the only gate fee.

According to him, this is the only way the “get your PVC agenda”, could work beyond social media.

His words,

“Scenes where Naija artists come together and host free shows all over the country and the only gate fee is to show your PVC… another way we can push the “get your PVC agenda” It’ll really work wonders in getting our message out there beyond SM, but then what do I know?🤷🏾‍♂️”.

