Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

An Instagram user has narrated how she was kidnapped and taken to Sagamu in Ogun state, on Valentine’s day.

According to her, she dressed up looking for who to take her out and she finally saw a guy who stopped by with a white Benz.

Only for her to sleep off inside the vehicle and wake up to find out that she’s in Ogun state.

She wrote,

“I was kidnapped on Valentine’s day e remain small make I die. At noon, I dressed up like I was going on a date but deep down, I was looking for someone to hang out with which I believe I would find easily as a fine babe.

One very fine guy driving a white Benz parked in front of me, I didn’t hesitate to enter because it felt like a dream come true.”

She had gisted with the guy and slept off and woke up after 2 hours to discover that they were already in Sagamu in Ogun State.

She stated that she cried and they was no rescue till she said her last prayer. The guy kissed her and asked her out of his vehicle.

” We gisted for some time before I slept off. I woke up to realize that he had driven for over 2 hours.

I turned on my Google map only to realize that I was already at Sagamu in Ogun State. That’s how I started crying and screaming.

This guy didn’t even react but drove faster instead. I gave up and started looking like a mumu while silently saying my last prayer. He suddenly stopped, kissed my forehead, and told me to get out of his car.” She said.

She finally got help from one Hajia after trekking for so long.