TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

Entertainment
By Shalom

An Instagram user has narrated how she was kidnapped and taken to Sagamu in Ogun state, on Valentine’s day.

According to her, she dressed up looking for who to take her out and she finally saw a guy who stopped by with a white Benz.

Only for her to sleep off inside the vehicle and wake up to find out that she’s in Ogun state.

READ ALSO

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after…

Nigerian man takes bold step, proposed to his girlfriend on…

She wrote,

“I was kidnapped on Valentine’s day e remain small make I die. At noon, I dressed up like I was going on a date but deep down, I was looking for someone to hang out with which I believe I would find easily as a fine babe.

One very fine guy driving a white Benz parked in front of me, I didn’t hesitate to enter because it felt like a dream come true.”

She had gisted with the guy and slept off and woke up after 2 hours to discover that they were already in Sagamu in Ogun State.

She stated that she cried and they was no rescue till she said her last prayer. The guy kissed her and asked her out of his vehicle.

” We gisted for some time before I slept off. I woke up to realize that he had driven for over 2 hours.
I turned on my Google map only to realize that I was already at Sagamu in Ogun State. That’s how I started crying and screaming.

This guy didn’t even react but drove faster instead. I gave up and started looking like a mumu while silently saying my last prayer. He suddenly stopped, kissed my forehead, and told me to get out of his car.” She said.

She finally got help from one Hajia after trekking for so long.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

“Abortion is a sin, it is worse than murder” – Reno Omokri

My pregnancy is high risk, please stop saying bad things about me – Steve…

Man showers accolades on landlord who asked his family to forfeit one year rent

Annie Idibia reacts as her daughter accosts her for her own share of N50million…

If you lose guard, they will still sleep with you – Eriata Ese warns…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More