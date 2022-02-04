Nigerian man expresses disappointment after using his girlfriend to test bestfriend loyalty; he failed woefully (Video)

A young Nigerian man undertook a social experiment to test if the loyalty of his bestfriend to him is true, but he failed woefully.

The plan was to use his girlfriend to see if his bestfriend would have his back and protect his relationship with her, but the outcome caught him by surprise.

In the viral video, the man who is simply identified as Afo, had bragged about trusting his friend 100 percent, and that he would never disappoint him by falling for the prank.

As planned, his girlfriend placed a call to his bestfriend and told him that she has had feelings for him for a while but couldn’t say anything because of her boyfriend.

Initially, the said bestfriend was skeptical about her revelation but eventually admitted that he has also had eyes for her, unknowingly misplacing the trust his friend had in him.

He further agreed to hangout with his friend’s girlfriend and to make matters worse, stated that he is already thinking of kissing her.

The man, Afo who was listening the whole time, was extremely disappointed by the fact that his bestfriend could betray him and stormed out of the scene.

Watch the video below: