By Shalom

A Nigerian medical doctor has taken to his Twitter page to join the “How we started” and “How it’s going” trend.

The doctor sparked reactions from Nigerians on Twitter after he shared beautiful photos of himself and his wife.

According to Dr. Yinka, the first frame was shot in 2011, and the second frame was taken in 2022 – their love has blossomed for 11 solid years.

He also described his wife as a perfect woman who is understanding, supportive and hardworking.

In his words;

“For those asking, frame A= 2011, frame B= 2022. It’s just 11years after though.

That woman is a perfect definition of patience,perseverance, understanding, supportive, hardworking, etc.”

Reacting to the photos, Adagarlant wrote:
“Wow this is beautiful.”

Davidbassey22 wrote:
“This would have been me but I no Sabi keep long relationship”.

See tweet below:

