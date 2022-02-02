Nigerians react as school grades of Obi Cubana’s first son, Alex surfaces

Nigerians have reacted to school grades of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana‘s first son, Alex Iyiegbu.

The school grades of the young teen was shared by his proud mother, Lush Eby on Instagram.

The billionaire’s wife visited their first son, Alex in boarding school and she could not help but brag about the impressive records he already set.

Alex according to his mother, did very well in a mathematics competition in the whole school, he came first in his class and is also one of the top 20 highest point holders.

“Manga high Cobis Competition (maths )—— 2nd position in the whole school. 1st position in Year 8. Top 20 highest points. Top 20 academics. Top 5 badges. Student with no minus points. House captain. Allow me brag a little! .My SON in whom I am well pleased”, she wrote.