TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Nigerians react to video of Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle singing Celine Dion’s song (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie‘s daughter, Danielle Yul Edochie has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of her singing.

Danielle took to her Instagram page to sing Celine Dion’s song titled ‘A New Day Has Come” in a melodious voice.

READ ALSO

Speaking your language doesn’t make you local –…

‘Stop blaming Nollywood for ritual killing in Nigeria’…

The actor’s daughter noted that she has begun her musical journey.

She wrote, “The musical journey begins. ” she went further to tag Don Jazzy as well as Victony to her video.

However, the video has triggered reactions from her fans. They noted that she sings so well and has a nice voice.

Reacting, Nathaniel.ak an Instagram user wrote ” You’re voice is so pretty, and you sing so well. ”

Also reacting, adafavour56 wrote ” It’s everything for me but I hope the bug didn’t bite you thou.”

Kofi_owusu 63 also wrote “Nice melodies.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I love my wife more than my kids and mother”– Toyin Abraham’s…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

Househelp flees with boss’ properties worth millions of naira, barely one…

Man narrates horrible valentine date with lady who almost ate to a coma and…

Olakunle Churchill defends wife, Rosy after being dragged for celebrating step…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son…

Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More