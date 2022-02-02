Nigerians react to viral footage of Mummy G.O wooing a lady in church (Video)

A viral video of popular Nigerian preacher, Fumilayo Adedayo a.k.a Mummy G.O wooing a lady in church has surfaced on social media.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the controversial preacher is seen showering accolades on the lady, as she warned men against wooing ladies.

Mummy G.O opened up that she was giving an instance of how men woo ladies, even those in church and end up hugging them and getting intimate.

She therefore asked the lady to answer if men do not give her hugs, and the lady giggled while shaking her head in response to the question.

Her latest action has generated so much reactions from Nigerians as people commented on her show in church.

Watch the video below: