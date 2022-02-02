TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

“No matter your degree, your salary no go reach $500 iTunes card” – Self employed millionaire tells Nigerians (Video)

Social Media drama
By Peter

A self employed young Nigerian millionaire has taken to social media to advise people against acquiring many academic degrees to have a job with a high-paying salary.

The young man in a video making the rounds online, noted that no matter the academic qualifications of youths in Nigeria, it’s impossible to be wealthy through only salary jobs.

Self employed young millionaire advises Nigerians salary job iTunes card

According to him, no matter how many Universities one graduates from, it is impossible to earn up to $500 iTunes card which currently is valued at N285,000.

In his words;

“No matter how many Universities you graduate from in Nigeria, no matter the degrees you acquire, your salary will still never be more than a $500 iTunes card (N285,000)… If you like acquire all the degrees, graduate from this one, go to another one, na still work you go work.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

“You were barely 4 months when your mother was beaten like a puppy” — Precious…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“No matter your degree, your salary no go reach $500 iTunes card” – Self…

“What morals are you teaching young people” – Uche Maduagwu…

Activist Aisha Yeshufu advises mothers against wearing makeup on their toddlers…

“If you girlfriend is demanding for things you can’t afford, chase…

“Your wife did not beg you to marry her, every husband is under obligation to…

Nigerians gush over throwback photo of doctor who married his secondary school…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More