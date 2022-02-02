“No matter your degree, your salary no go reach $500 iTunes card” – Self employed millionaire tells Nigerians (Video)

A self employed young Nigerian millionaire has taken to social media to advise people against acquiring many academic degrees to have a job with a high-paying salary.

The young man in a video making the rounds online, noted that no matter the academic qualifications of youths in Nigeria, it’s impossible to be wealthy through only salary jobs.

According to him, no matter how many Universities one graduates from, it is impossible to earn up to $500 iTunes card which currently is valued at N285,000.

In his words;

“No matter how many Universities you graduate from in Nigeria, no matter the degrees you acquire, your salary will still never be more than a $500 iTunes card (N285,000)… If you like acquire all the degrees, graduate from this one, go to another one, na still work you go work.”

Watch the video below: