‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a day before her 32nd birthday

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has sparked mixed reactions online ahead of 32nd birthday.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Nkechi who is celebrating her 32nd birthday on 14th February, 2022, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, and stated that she has not received Valentine or birthday gift.

Her words,

“Steps on Em big N I never kuku see any birthday gift this year birthday get as e be ooo No Valentine,no gift,God am I a pencil”.

This further confirms the rumored breakup between her and her politician boyfriend, Honourable Falegan.

Recall that both lovers reportedly parted ways because of alleged cheating by her politician boyfriend.

A close observation reveals that both of them have deleted posts and photos of each other on their social media pages.

Also video of young girls twerking for Honourable Falegan, has been making rounds online lately.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Nkechi Blessing Sunday
