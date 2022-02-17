“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy Meurer declares she’s the one and only Mrs Churchill

Nollywood actress and wife of Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer has stirred reactions online over her recent post.

Recall that Rosy had celebrated her birthday few days ago with a stunning picture, where she described herself as one and only Mrs Olakunle Churchill. She wrote, ” Mrs Churchill # one and only.

Rosy’s caption triggered the reaction of online users as they asked if she is insecure or sharing her husband with anyone?

Some added that she will remain the second wife while some speculated she had snatched him away from Tonto Dike.

According to one of her fans,

He wrote”youngdoctor31 wrote: “Awesome and interested. My mega Star keep on blowing.”

Also reacting, nky333 wrote: “Who is dragging him with u, insecurity is ur problem ?”

muyer.ammmika wrote: “History has it that you are the 2nd Mrs Churchhill..so nothing special.”