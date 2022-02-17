TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy Meurer declares she’s the one and only Mrs Churchill

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress and wife of Olakunle Churchill, Rosy Meurer has stirred reactions online over her recent post.

Recall that Rosy had celebrated her birthday few days ago with a stunning picture, where she described herself as one and only Mrs Olakunle Churchill. She wrote, ” Mrs Churchill # one and only.

READ ALSO

The woman who owns my heart, queen of all queens –…

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares…

Rosy’s caption triggered the reaction of online users as they asked if she is insecure or sharing her husband with anyone?

Some added that she will remain the second wife while some speculated she had snatched him away from Tonto Dike.

According to one of her fans,
He wrote”youngdoctor31 wrote: “Awesome and interested. My mega Star keep on blowing.”

Also reacting, nky333 wrote: “Who is dragging him with u, insecurity is ur problem ?”

muyer.ammmika wrote: “History has it that you are the 2nd Mrs Churchhill..so nothing special.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“When you grow up, you will realise I lived for you” – Actress…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

“I’m not used to it” – Rihanna reveals pregnancy symptom that…

Apostle Suleman slams men who go to the altar to pray to God after jilting…

Student loses his life, barely two months to his graduation in Nassarawa state…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Mr Ibu’s daughter set to marry man she met on tiktok, two months ago

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More