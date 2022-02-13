“Not every girl that comes to night club is broke” – Socialite, Pretty Mike advises night club owners

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular socialite, Pretty Mike of Lagos, has opined that not every girl who come to night club is broke.

Pretty Mike
Pretty Mike who is known for storming functions in company of traditional worshippers, took to his Instagram page and advised night club owners.

According to him some ladies who visit night clubs are financially stable and they just want to spend their hard earned money without being insulted or discriminated against.

He therefore apologized to three ladies who were embarrassed at a club he visited last night.

His words read in part,

“People in the nightlife business, need to understand that not every girl that comes to their establishment is broke, hunting for a man or looking for someone to buy them a bottle. Some of these ladies are perfectly capable of holding their own”.

Pretty Mike of Lagos
