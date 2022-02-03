TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

“Not every woman has a beautiful face, Oby Ezekwesili does not have a beautiful face” – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Former presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri, has stated that even though every woman has something spectacular that’s beautiful about her, not all women have facial beauty.

This he said while responding to a follower, and he used the former Federal Minister of Solid Minerals, Oby Ezekwesili, as a case study.

Reno had taken to Twitter and advised netizens that a man doesn’t need a praying wife, but a woman who can pray, slay, and stay. He stated that a woman can be taught how to pray, but beauty cannot be learned.

READ ALSO

“Your wife did not beg you to marry her, every husband is…

Saying ‘let me ask my wife’ before making decisions is not a…

A follower, took to the comments and stated that both praying and slaying can be learned.

In response, Reno noted that even though every woman have a feature that makes beautiful, not every woman is beautiful in the face. He mentioned that the former Federal Minister of Solid Minerals, Oby Ezekwesili, is highly intelligent, but she does not have a beautiful face.

His words,

“Dear @SaintNduka,

You are perfectly right. Both of them can be THOUGHT of, but only one can be taught. Please people, let’s stop deceiving ourselves. Every woman has something beautiful about her, but not every woman has a beautiful face. E.g., Oby Ezekwesili!

Oby has beautiful willpower. Oby has some (not all) beautiful principles. Oby has beautiful stamina and determination. But no matter how you twist it, Oby does not have a beautiful face! In fact, Nduka, Oby can teach you how to pray, but you can’t teach her how to change her face naturally. Truth is bitter, but truth is better! #TableShaker”.

See below,

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Not every woman has a beautiful face, Oby Ezekwesili does not have a…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after her pregnancy announcement

Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s…

“My life has completely changed since my first kid” – Actor, Samuel Ajibola…

“Gossip is really paying my bills” – Blogger Tosin Silverdam…

“Property and wigs are overpriced in Nigeria” – Actress Jemima…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More