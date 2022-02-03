“Not every woman has a beautiful face, Oby Ezekwesili does not have a beautiful face” – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide and author, Reno Omokri, has stated that even though every woman has something spectacular that’s beautiful about her, not all women have facial beauty.

This he said while responding to a follower, and he used the former Federal Minister of Solid Minerals, Oby Ezekwesili, as a case study.

Reno had taken to Twitter and advised netizens that a man doesn’t need a praying wife, but a woman who can pray, slay, and stay. He stated that a woman can be taught how to pray, but beauty cannot be learned.

A follower, took to the comments and stated that both praying and slaying can be learned.

In response, Reno noted that even though every woman have a feature that makes beautiful, not every woman is beautiful in the face. He mentioned that the former Federal Minister of Solid Minerals, Oby Ezekwesili, is highly intelligent, but she does not have a beautiful face.

His words,

“Dear @SaintNduka,

You are perfectly right. Both of them can be THOUGHT of, but only one can be taught. Please people, let’s stop deceiving ourselves. Every woman has something beautiful about her, but not every woman has a beautiful face. E.g., Oby Ezekwesili!

Oby has beautiful willpower. Oby has some (not all) beautiful principles. Oby has beautiful stamina and determination. But no matter how you twist it, Oby does not have a beautiful face! In fact, Nduka, Oby can teach you how to pray, but you can’t teach her how to change her face naturally. Truth is bitter, but truth is better! #TableShaker”.

See below,