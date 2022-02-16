“Not my mom looking like my sister” – BBNaija’s Angel gushes over her mom as she shares loved-up photo

Controversial BBNaija star, Angel Smith has shared a picture of herself and her mother, Titi on her Instagram story.

The mother and child looked stunning in the picture, and Angel in her caption, noted that her mother looks like her sister.

She wrote,

“Not my mum looking like my sister @titilala_ brownsugar”

In same photo shared on her Instastory, her mother, Titi has assured her that she will always be her little girl.

However, Angel’s mother had arrived the country from Ghana to celebrate her daughter’s 22nd birthday some days ago. In her birthday post for her daughter, she wished her well and prayed God’s blessings and protection towards her.

The both have had a good relationship with each other. Titi has been a strong support system who stood by her at all times.