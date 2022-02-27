“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin, has tackled her haters as she shares her beach photos. She stated that she is not perfect but unique.

The season 6 Big Brother Naija star, took to her Instagram page and shared photos of herself at the beach, clad in panties and hat.

The reality tv star who seems confident stated that she is not perfect but unique.

Recall that Maria has been subjected to criticism since her affair with her married lover, Kelvin, was made public.

She was also reportedly dating a senator, whose wife netizens believe is not soft like Kelvin’s wife.

In the caption, she stated that she is not perfect but unique.

Her words,

“Not perfect but unique”

