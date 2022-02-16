“Nothing opens doors like being appreciative” – Man says as he narrates love story with wife of 7 years

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @Thephotoguy has narrated his love experience with his appreciative girlfriend who is now his wife.

According to him, he had travelled to see his girlfriend in Lagos and noticed she was bothered about something and she felt reluctant to open up.

She happened to be in need of cash for her bridesmaid’s duties and didn’t want to bother her boyfriend who had made a lot of expenses.

He said

“I remembered travelling to lag to see my gf.during our conversation I noticed she was uneasy. Its Obvious she has something to tell me but was reluctant. I persuaded her, it happens that 1 of our mutuals is wedding that weekend and she is the chief bridesmaid.

She has ran out of cash and doesn’t know how to raise the Tfare. I came all the way from Enugu to see her am running alot of expenses and she doesn’t want to ask me. On hearing that, I reached out to my wallet counted 10k and gave her.”

He noted how appreciative the lady was which sent goose bumps down his spine. He went further to note that she became his wife.

He added,

“Babe knelt down, grabbed my legs and the thank you plus prayers sent goose bumps to my body.There is nothing that opens doors like being appreciative. That gf is my wife today. It’s 7 years of bliss.”

He however, posted a picture with the caption, “Thats the girlfriend that turned to a wife.”

